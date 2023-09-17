STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $90.06.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,591,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at $368,591,072.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 83,018 shares of company stock worth $3,452,531. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

