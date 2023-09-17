Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $8,681,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $6,401,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $2,372,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $2,210,000. Finally, RiverVest Venture Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% during the first quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

