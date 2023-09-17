Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT at $65.00

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LivaNova by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 16.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

