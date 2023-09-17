Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT at $65.00

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova
LivaNova Price Performance
LivaNova stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.89.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
See Also
