NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NV5 Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $222.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 15.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

