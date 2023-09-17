Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

SLRN stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Sell-side analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

