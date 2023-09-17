Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

