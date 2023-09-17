Truist Financial Trims Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Target Price to $14.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

NYSE:DEA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

