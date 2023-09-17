BMO Capital Markets Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $30.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.