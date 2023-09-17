HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.