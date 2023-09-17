GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,419 shares of company stock worth $3,290,478. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

