CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 888,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CNX Resources by 2,618.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 854,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 822,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

