HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

HRT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.48.

Get HireRight alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HRT

HireRight Stock Down 5.1 %

HireRight stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 million, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.86 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HireRight by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HireRight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireRight

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.