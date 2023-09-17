FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.26.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.08. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

