DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.29.

Get DaVita alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

DaVita Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DaVita by 73.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in DaVita by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in DaVita by 156.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.