W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

GWW opened at $693.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $724.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $702.84. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,537,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

