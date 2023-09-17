InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
InnovAge Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.16.
About InnovAge
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InnovAge
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.