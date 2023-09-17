Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a peer perform rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

