Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Target Price to $48.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of BN stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 0.9% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 171,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 5.7% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 244,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

