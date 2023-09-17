Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $78.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NYSE:BXP opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 801.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,663 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 958.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

