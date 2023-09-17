William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,337 shares of company stock worth $17,736,700 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

