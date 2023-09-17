Royal Bank of Canada Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Target Price to $8.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

