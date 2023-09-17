American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $212.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower stock opened at $180.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $247.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.36 and its 200 day moving average is $191.91.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 22.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.