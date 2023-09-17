Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVA. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.34%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at about $22,450,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 447,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

