Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.89.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $66.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 971,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,910,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 706,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.