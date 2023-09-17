PROCEPT BioRobotics’ (PRCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.57. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. Research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Amundi bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.