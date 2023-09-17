Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Receives GBX 126.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 126.67 ($1.59).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JUST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 125 ($1.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Just Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JUST

Just Group Stock Performance

Just Group Cuts Dividend

LON:JUST opened at GBX 75.30 ($0.94) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.04. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £783.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,765.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Just Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Just Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.