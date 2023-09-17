Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $93.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 197.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 254,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

