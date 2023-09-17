STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $38.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

STAG stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,179,000 after buying an additional 1,016,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,981,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,654,000 after acquiring an additional 305,629 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

