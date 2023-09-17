Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.06.

ORCL stock opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

