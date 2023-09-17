Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TERN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $5.12 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $312.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

