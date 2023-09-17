Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABX shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABX

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson purchased 23,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.14 per share, with a total value of C$373,350.48. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.62 billion, a PE ratio of -450.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.18. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.5712209 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,220.00%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.