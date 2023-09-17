Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average is $124.66. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $197.60.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

