Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives $6.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSGN. SVB Securities cut shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Deepa Prasad purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,991.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,189 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,778 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,971,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 271,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

