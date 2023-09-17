Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of CRGY opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $30,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,231. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

