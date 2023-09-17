Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. Opthea makes up about 1.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 4.99% of Opthea worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
