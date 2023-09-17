Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOWL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bowlero from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.23. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

In other news, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

