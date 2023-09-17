Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Argus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Argus from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.52.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,209 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moderna by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Moderna by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Moderna by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

