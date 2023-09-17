The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSVT. Morgan Stanley downgraded 2seventy bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.31. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.21. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 122.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 2seventy bio

In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $42,333.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,823.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $55,537.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $42,333.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,823.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,434 shares of company stock valued at $245,719. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

