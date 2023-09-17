51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of COE stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

