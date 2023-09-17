StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 4.6 %

TRIB opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.45. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.41.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.