B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.93.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. B&G Foods has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -262.07%.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,113,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 598,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 505.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 595,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile



B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

