Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

