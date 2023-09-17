MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

MLTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.46. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,726,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

