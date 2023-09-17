StockNews.com Downgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDLZ. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

