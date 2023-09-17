StockNews.com Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

