StockNews.com Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
