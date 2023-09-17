Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.71. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,369,000 after purchasing an additional 151,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 26.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,535,000 after purchasing an additional 721,040 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,146,000 after purchasing an additional 516,481 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.