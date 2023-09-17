Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 5.8 %
ISSC opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
