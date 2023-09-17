JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.00.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $77,100.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $198,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock worth $22,414,102. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

