CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $186.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $181.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -403.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

