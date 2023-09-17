Pfizer’s (PFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

